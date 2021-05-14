Advertisement

Genesis Health Clubs to pay fine for violating No-Call Act

(KOLNKGIN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Genesis Health Clubs out of Wichita has been fined $15,000 for violating the No-Call Act.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a Wichita health club company has been ordered to pay $15,000 in penalties and fees for violating the No-Call Act.

According to AG Schmidt, Genesis Health Clubs Management, Inc., has agreed to a consent judgment ordering it to pay $15,000 in fees and civil penalties. He said the judgment was approved by Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Mary Christopher. Additionally, he said the company was prohibited from further violations of the Kansas No-Call Act and the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, as well as the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act, Telemarketing Consumer Fraud and Abuse Prevention Act and related federal regulations including the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

Schmidt said his office’s Consumer Protection Division started an investigation into Genesis after getting complaints from Kansans about getting unsolicited telemarketing calls. He said the complaints claimed the company employees were calling consumers on the Do-Not-Call registry.

For a copy of the consent judgment, click HERE.

Kansans that wish to register for the national Do-Not-Call list should click HERE.

