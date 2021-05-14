Friday forecast: Highest chance of rain is this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the potential for rain and t-storms everyday and everynight somewhere in northeast Kansas for the next 8 days as a frontal boundary will stall out somewhere in Kansas this weekend and an upper level low will affect the weather pattern next work week. Temperatures remain in the 50s for lows with 60s and 70s for highs.

The question you might be asking is: Will my particular event come with rain or storms? As always we want to give a clear answer to that but it’s just not possible with the weather pattern that we’ll be in. We have a pretty good idea of when the highest chances for rain will be in the next several days but that doesn’t mean the highest chance of rain in northeast Kansas will bring rain to your area you may miss out on the rain during these times or when there’s a relatively low probability of rain overall you might get rain on some of those times. Keeping an eye on the latest forecast and radar for any changes will be key to getting the most up to date information.

What We Know:

Highest chance of heavier rain will be south of I-70 (how far south will depend on where the front stalls this weekend). Overall expect 0.75″-3″ of rain over most of northeast KS through Sunday evening.

Risk for severe weather is low but there does remain a hail/wind threat at times in some of the stronger storms south of I-70.

Lightning and flooding are the primary threats.

There will be several periods of dry conditions to enjoy the outdoors. While it will be overcast with very little sun for the next 8 days, at least it will be mild.



8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers, isolated t-storm this morning. Isolated showers/storms this afternoon with most spots dry. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms especially after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms in the morning becoming more hit and miss in the afternoon with many spots dry. Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

The rain increases in coverage after midnight Saturday night continuing into Sunday. There isn’t a particular part of the day based on the latest models on when the highest probability of rain will be. This may be because it’s getting too far out to be specific and we may be able to be able to give an update over the weekend on when the highest chance of rain is or it actually might rain all day (again scattered in nature not widespread). Highs in the upper 60s-low 70s.

The rain chances decrease to begin the week before increasing for the second half of the week as the upper level low moves closer to the central part of the country. Rain chances may even continue into next weekend as well. Temperatures will depend on how much it rains for so even though it does look to warm up, it may not be that warm if rain limits warming.

Taking Action:

Don’t cancel outdoor plans on any day because the coverage of rain will be isolated to scattered at best. Just be weather aware there will be rain chances everyday somewhere in northeast Kansas and keep checking back daily especially for the Day 1 details.

Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

