Former K-State guard Christianna Carr picks Syracuse

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-native and former K-State guard Christianna Carr will play her senior season at Syracuse.

The former Wildcat averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting 38.8% from the field and 35% from three.

Carr was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season and previously earned a spot on the 2019 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

The Orange finished 15-9. They beat 9-seed South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, before ending their season with a loss to UCONN.

She will be immediately eligible to play under the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule.

Carr was the seventh K-State women’s basketball player from Manhattan in program history; the first since Susie Norton in 1975.

