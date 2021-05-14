Advertisement

Former K-State guard Christianna Carr picks Syracuse

Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball...
Kansas State guard Christianna Carr shoots against Arkansas during an NCAA women's basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-native and former K-State guard Christianna Carr will play her senior season at Syracuse.

The former Wildcat averaged 15.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting 38.8% from the field and 35% from three.

Carr was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season and previously earned a spot on the 2019 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

The Orange finished 15-9. They beat 9-seed South Dakota State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, before ending their season with a loss to UCONN.

She will be immediately eligible to play under the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule.

Carr was the seventh K-State women’s basketball player from Manhattan in program history; the first since Susie Norton in 1975.

