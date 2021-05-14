Advertisement

Fire at Stout Elementary found to be intentionally set

By Sarah Motter
May. 14, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fire at an elementary school in Topeka was found to be set on purpose on Friday.

The Topeka Fire Department says a fire at Stout Elementary School was intentionally set. It said it responded to reports of a fire at 2303 SW College Ave, at the elementary school, just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, it said crews found no fire, then school personnel directed them to an area where a small fire had been put out by a custodian.

According to TFD, school personnel were made aware of the fire, activated the alarm and initiated the evacuation process. It said everyone in the building was able to safely evacuate and there were no injuries.

TFD said after a preliminary investigation, the fire was found to be intentionally set and the estimated damage to the building is unknown. It said the only costs should be those incurred for clean-up of the fire extinguisher residue.

