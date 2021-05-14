Douglas Co. to review mask mandate May 19 following release of new CDC guidance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will review its mask mandate at the May 19 County Commission meeting.

Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Local Health Officer for Douglas County says following the release of new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county will review its current mask mandate on May 19 at the Douglas Co. County Commission meeting. The County was originally set to review the mandate on May 26.

“We are in the process of reviewing updated CDC and KDHE guidance. Throughout this pandemic, we have tried to remain consistent with state and federal public health officials,” said Dr. Marcellino. “We are working diligently with county leaders and will address this during the May 19 Douglas County Commission meeting. We continue to encourage anyone eligible to get vaccinated.”

On Wednesday, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health said the CDC and Kansas Department of Health and Environment expanded Pfizer vaccine eligibility to anyone 12-years and older.

To register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click HERE.

