Advertisement

Crews respond to small building on fire just south of downtown Topeka

Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction...
Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction area just south of downtown.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction area just south of downtown.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday near S.E. 20th and Naples.

Initial reports indicated a small building was on fire at that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately availalb.e

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
Man killed in Jackson Co. home explosion remembered by former colleagues

Latest News

Lyon County buildings will see upgraded Internet capacity after Thursday’s county commission...
Lyon County buildings to receive upgraded wi-fi services
One person was killed early Thursday when a pickup truck collided with a semi-trailer in...
One killed Thursday in truck-semi crash in Greenwood County
Rain chances
Rainy weather pattern
A new proposal from the NFHS could lead to shot clocks in Kansas basketball games.
Should KSHSAA adopt a shot clock? NE KS coaches weigh in