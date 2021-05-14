Crews respond to small building on fire just south of downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a small building on fire early Friday in a construction area just south of downtown.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday near S.E. 20th and Naples.

Initial reports indicated a small building was on fire at that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately availalb.e

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.