Chester the cat invites you to bid in Helping Hands art auction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The special Warm Paws, Warm Hearts art auction is in its final days.

The event benefits Helping Hands Humane Society. Artists who heard about an unexpectedly high natural gas bill rallied to put the event together, with more than 100 pieces of art work in various mediums donated within a week.

People may view a gallery of the art inside Helping Hands’ Hills Room, 5720 SW 21st, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Bidding ends at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 16th. Register and bid at warmpaws.givesmart.com.

Emi Griess of Helping Hands and adoptable cat Chester spoke about it on Eye on Northeast Kansas.

