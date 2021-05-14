Advertisement

Charging remote-controlled car batteries results in Topeka house fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Batteries charging for remote-controlled cars have been found to be the cause of a Friday morning house fire in Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Friday morning when it got reports of smoke coming from a basement window just after 11 a.m. at 1901 SW Randolph Ave. Upon arrival, it said crews found light smoke coming from the house.

According to TFD, crews had to force entry to the house and were able to quickly control the fire. It said the residents of the house were not home at the time of the fire.

TFD said its investigation shows that the fire was caused accidentally and was related to charging batteries for remote-controlled cars. It said the estimated damage to the house was around $12,500, of which $10,000 was associated with structural loss and $2,500 was associated with loss of items in the home. As a result, it said two adults and one child have been displaced from their home.

According to TFD, working smoke detectors were found in the home.

