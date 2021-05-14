Capper Foundation plans summer sessions for iCan Bike, iCan Swim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Summer time is prime time for kids to hop on their bicycles or jump in the pool, but some children with disabilities may be missing out on those experiences.

Capper Foundation’s iCan Bike and iCan Swim programs aim to ensure no one is left behind.

Capper speech therapist Jenny Stous and physical therapist Cris Teter spoke about how the programs help children gain the skills to conquer these common childhood goals through one-on-one attention from volunteers.

The iCan Bike program has a few participant slots left for childred ages 8 and older, while iCan Swim is filled, but both need volunteers. Volunteers must be at least 15 years old.

iCan Bike runs June 7th to 11th at Central Park Community Center. iCan Swim is July 12th thru 16th at the Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park. Call Capper Foundation at 785-272-4060, or check their web site - capper.org - for information on either program or to sign up to volunteer.

