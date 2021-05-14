Camper catches fire Friday morning in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A camper was reported on fire Friday morning East Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 10:42 a.m. Friday in the back yard of a residence in the 1700 block of S.E. Indiana Ave.

Initial reports indicated no one was inside the camper at the time of the fire.

First-arriving crews from the Topeka Fire Department reported the trailer was fully involved in flames and was producing a large amount of smoke.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

