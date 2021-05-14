Burglar arrested in Lawrence after brief police chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A burglar was arrested on Friday afternoon in Lawrence after it led police officers on a short chase.

The Lawrence Police Department says just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Sage Brush Dr. with reports of a burglary in progress. It said a description of the suspect vehicle was given and an officer found the vehicle near the area.

According to LPD, the officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled and a pursuit followed. It said the pursuit ended near the intersection of Clinton Parkway and Wakarusa Dr. when the suspect vehicle left the roadway and the driver fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, it said the suspect was taken into custody.

LPD said the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.