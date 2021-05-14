Brigade baseball team seeks host families for summer season

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Host families are needed for Junction City Brigade summer collegiate baseball players this summer. The team plays a June - July schedule.

Jeff Underhill, Brigade Board President, said most of the team comes from out-of-state. “They spend the summer with us and host families put them up in their house, they become part of the family and it’s an integral part of what we do each summer.”

Host families provide living accommodations for players including a bed, restroom and in-home laundry facilities. They provide access to meals and food in the home when the player is not traveling, and participate if possible, with their player and his family during family weekend. Players must be able to come and go from the home according to their game schedule.

Families can get to know a potential professional baseball player, make lifelong friendships and family season passes for all Junction City Brigade home games.

To sign up contact Rhonda Underhill via Facebook or the Brigade’s Facebook page and or via the accommodation form.

HOST FAMILY ACCOMMODATION FORM --> https://bit.ly/2Qs9icy

For more information contact Rhonda Underhill via email at rhondajo82@hotmail.com

There will be a meet and greet for the baseball team on June 2nd at Rathert Field and the home opener will be June 4 against the Baldwin City Blues.

