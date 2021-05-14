Advertisement

Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test

Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual Literary Awards Festival at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Wednesday, September 28, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif(Casey Curry | Casey Curry/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A taping of Bill Maher’s weekly HBO show was canceled after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Maher, who is fully vaccinated, is “asymptomatic and feels fine,” according to a statement Thursday from HBO. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time,” the channel said.

The taping of Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” will be rescheduled, HBO said. Guests were to include astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and podcast host Dan Carlin.

Maher was tested as part of the Los Angeles production’s weekly protocol for staff, the channel said, adding that “every precaution” is taken in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding the coronavirus.

The comedian and political gadfly moved back to in-studio shows with a limited audience late last summer, after taping episodes at his home in the early months of the pandemic.

TV and filmmaking gradually resumed after last year’s pandemic-forced shutdown, but despite strict safety rules there have been other production holds caused by a cast or crew member’s positive virus test.

