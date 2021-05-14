Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan relaxes visitation guidelines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi Hosptial in Manhattan has relaxed some visitation guidelines.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it continues to aggressively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It said leadership has updated visitation measures and continues to be committed to protecting patients, visitors, caregivers and associates at the hospital and clinic locations in the city.

According to Ascension, effective Monday, May 10, patients in its inpatient medical, surgical and inpatient rehabilitation unit and Critical Care Unit will be allowed two visitors during their care. It said visitors will be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ascension said labor and delivery patients will be allowed two support people during labor and after delivery, only one support person will be allowed to stay throughout the visit. It said a second guest will be allowed during visitation hours from noon to 8 p.m.

According to the hospital, patients that undergo outpatient procedures or testing will continue to be allowed one visitor during their care.

Ascension said those that seek care in the Emergency Department will be allowed one visitor to accompany them after the triage process is finished, and they are found not to be a COVID-19 related visit.

At this time, Ascension said no visitors will be allowed for those that get care for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, except for end-of-life situations or for patients that are unable to advocate for themselves.

According to Ascension, all visitors are required to adhere to the following guidelines:

All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.

Visitation hours are from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Travel around the facility should be limited, and visitors should use hand sanitizer every time they enter or leave the patient room. If assistance is needed please use a call light; visitors should not wait at the nurse’s station or desk.

Inpatient waiting room areas are closed.

Visitors are required to wear surgical masks at all times while in the facility.

