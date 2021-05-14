Advertisement

Abreu, Dozier hurt in collision, leave White Sox-Royals game

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other...
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier lay near each other after colliding along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu injured his face and knee after colliding hard with Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier on the first base line in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.

Shortly after both players left the game, the White Sox announced Abreu had suffered a facial contusion and laceration. The 2020 AL MVP also had a bruised left knee, but tests for a concussion were negative. His status is day to day.

The Royals said Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He’s also day-to-day.

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down. Abreu was running along the first base line while tracking the ball.

The two players ran into each about 20 feet from home plate as catcher Yasmani Grandal caught the pop for the second out of the inning. Abreu and Dozier dropped to the ground and were attended to by the medical staff.

After few minutes, Abreu got up and left the field walking on his own, but looking dazed and with his arms draped around two medical staffers. He was replaced at first base by Grandal.

Dozier was replaced at third based by Hanser Alberto in the bottom of the second.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
FILE
Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Christopher Garcia, 14, of Ulysses was flown to a Wichita hospital after being injured in a...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting of Ulysses 14-year-old
Shawnee Co. Covid index drops two, from 5 to 3 in the week of May 2 to May 8.
Final Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with Jorge Soler after they scored on...
Royals win 6-2, ending 11-game losing streak
Brigade baseball team
Brigade baseball team seeks host families for summer season
A new proposal from the NFHS could lead to shot clocks in Kansas basketball games.
Should KSHSAA adopt a shot clock? NE KS coaches weigh in
Should KSHSAA adopt a shot clock? NE KS coaches weigh in
Should KSHSAA adopt a shot clock? NE KS coaches weigh in