WTC brings Wi-Fi service to downtown Aggieville

WTC
WTC(Little Apple Post)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - In business news Wamego based WTC has installed Wi-Fi in Manhattan’s Aggieville. Gary Aufdemberge, Product and Services Manager for the company, said they also worked with the City to obtain permission to provide Wi-Fi to Triangle Park near Aggieville. “We put access points on different buildings on both sides of the street, kind of alternating,” said Aufdemberge. “So we brought them down Aggieville and then we made sure we covered the corridor up toward the new hotel as well.”

Aufdemberge said they see people connecting now all day long, and at nighttime. which is when they see the most activity. “We’ve seen almost 2,000 users with about 17,000 connections already since we put it in, so a lot of people were using it.” The service was installed in late April.

Aufdemberge noted that they feel that there is a need for Wi-Fi in Manhattan. “The reason that we went with Aggieville first is that we are currently going into multi-dwelling units with our internet services and so obviously a lot of the students are part of that base that we would like to reach out to. And so we thought let’s do Aggieville and that will give us a good presence down there and get in front of the students.”

