Will Your Weekend Graduation Ceremonies be Rained Out?

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congratulations graduating seniors! All that’s left now is for you to attend your school’s commencement ceremony and maybe even throw a graduation party. However, will your best laid plans be washed out this weekend?

Our first chance for rain is tonight with isolated showers and storms throughout the afternoon Friday, May 14. We see another good chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night. During the day on Saturday looks less soggy, but even then we are expecting scattered rain showers throughout the day and if your graduation is planned for Sunday, that too is looking rainy.

Does your university have a backup plan in case of inclement weather?

K-State says that students attending their in-person graduation ceremony can check for weather related updates by texting “kstategrad” to 888777. K-State also says that should their graduation ceremonies be cancelled due to weather, they will unfortunately not be rescheduled.

If you are graduating from Emporia State University this weekend, the university says they will reschedule a ceremony cancelled by inclement weather. If you are scheduled to graduate on Friday evening, your ceremony will be rescheduled for Saturday evening at 6:30pm. If you are scheduled to graduate on Saturday morning, your ceremony will be rescheduled for Sunday morning at 9:00am. ESU encourages folks to check for updates on their social media pages and by visiting http://www.emporia.edu/ for announcements related to inclement weather.

The University of Kansas has scheduled their commencement ceremonies for Sunday, May 16. KU has not publicly laid out a plan for inclement weather at this time.

