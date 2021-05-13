Advertisement

Will Your Weekend Graduation Ceremonies be Rained Out?

Our Very Own Meteorologist Thomas Schmidt Explains
KSU - College of Education graduation ceremony
KSU - College of Education graduation ceremony(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congratulations graduating seniors! All that’s left now is for you to attend your school’s commencement ceremony and maybe even throw a graduation party. However, will your best laid plans be washed out this weekend?

Our first chance for rain is tonight with isolated showers and storms throughout the afternoon Friday, May 14. We see another good chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night. During the day on Saturday looks less soggy, but even then we are expecting scattered rain showers throughout the day and if your graduation is planned for Sunday, that too is looking rainy.

Does your university have a backup plan in case of inclement weather?

K-State says that students attending their in-person graduation ceremony can check for weather related updates by texting “kstategrad” to 888777. K-State also says that should their graduation ceremonies be cancelled due to weather, they will unfortunately not be rescheduled.

If you are graduating from Emporia State University this weekend, the university says they will reschedule a ceremony cancelled by inclement weather. If you are scheduled to graduate on Friday evening, your ceremony will be rescheduled for Saturday evening at 6:30pm. If you are scheduled to graduate on Saturday morning, your ceremony will be rescheduled for Sunday morning at 9:00am. ESU encourages folks to check for updates on their social media pages and by visiting http://www.emporia.edu/ for announcements related to inclement weather.

The University of Kansas has scheduled their commencement ceremonies for Sunday, May 16. KU has not publicly laid out a plan for inclement weather at this time.

You can also download the WIBW Weather App to stay up to date on all things weather.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
Kelly clarifies Kansas still studying future of federal unemployment programs
Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kansas, speaks with reporters at the Statehouse, May 13, 2021.
WATCH: Gov. Kelly says decision not final on keeping federal unemployment programs
The vehicle that hit a cyclist in Emporia has been identified on May 13, 2021.
Vehicle that hit Emporia cyclist identified
City of Topeka announces “Stronger Together” effort with City of Lawrence