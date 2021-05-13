White Sox relief pitcher earns degree from Kansas State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall is another shining example of how late is better than never. Although he’s established in his professional baseball career, playing in the Majors, Marshall finished something he started more than a decade ago, earning his college degree.

The 31-year-old Sunnyvale, California native was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth round of the 2011 Major League Baseball Draft. He returned to KSU following the 2017 season, beginning the journey to complete the 50 credits he had left to graduate.

“First off I’m extremely proud. It’s been hard, first one in my family so I owed it to them to follow through with this,” Marshall told mlb.com. “I didn’t do anything for five or six years, so it made going back even harder, one or two, three classes at a time, first semester quietly getting them done.

The White Sox tweeted a congratulatory video that included messages from the team and Marshall’s family, including his parents, his wife and his young son.

Congratulations to Evan Marshall on graduating from Kansas State University, earning a degree in Business Management with a minor in Marketing. The entire White Sox organization, your family and friends are proud of this incredible accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/A3DqF96whX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 12, 2021

