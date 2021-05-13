Wednesday’s Child - Ethan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight, we meet Ethan. His key word is “active.”

Ethan is 9-years-old, and loves to play outside – especially when he can shoot some hoops! He’s very social. He likes to entertain and be part of a family.

Ethan is silly and loves to laugh, dance and sing with his friends. His favorite class in school is math because he says it teaches him the skills he needs.

Ethan says he really looks up to police officers because they keep people safe. That’s what he wants to do someday - wear the uniform and protect those in his community. But before he can watch over others, he needs someone to watch over him.

Ethan needs a family who are patient and won’t give up on him… and parents who are comfortable parenting a child who has experienced trauma and can access the community resources he needs to thrive. Ethan has overcome a lot of obstacles in his young life, and a loving forever family will help that process continue.

If you’d like more information on Ethan, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.