Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV

By CNN staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (CNN) - A meteorologist’s weather report was interrupted by a psychedelic graphics error that caused fits of laughter in the newsroom.

Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across the screen Tuesday.

She and her coworkers thought it was hilarious.

McDermed managed to have a little fun and deliver the forecast.

She even kept the joke going by changing her contact picture and sharing it on social media.

