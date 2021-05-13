Vehicle that hit Emporia cyclist identified
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The vehicle that hit an Emporia bicyclist and fled has been identified.
The Emporia Police Department says it has identified the vehicle that hit a bicycle and then fled on Tuesday. It said the driver of a black Ford SUV fled the scene after the passenger side mirror struck bicyclist Zachary Holub, 38, of Emporia.
According to the police, as a result of the hit and run, Holub suffered broken ribs. It said the SUV is either a Ford Edge or a Ford Escape and will likely not have a passenger-side mirror
EPD said if anyone has any information regarding the case, they should immediately call 620 343-4225 to report it.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.