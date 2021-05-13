Advertisement

Vehicle that hit Emporia cyclist identified

The vehicle that hit a cyclist in Emporia has been identified on May 13, 2021.
The vehicle that hit a cyclist in Emporia has been identified on May 13, 2021.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The vehicle that hit an Emporia bicyclist and fled has been identified.

The Emporia Police Department says it has identified the vehicle that hit a bicycle and then fled on Tuesday. It said the driver of a black Ford SUV fled the scene after the passenger side mirror struck bicyclist Zachary Holub, 38, of Emporia.

HIT & RUN UPDATE: Emporia Police have identified the vehicle involved in the injury hit and run from Tuesday. The...

Posted by Emporia Police Department on Thursday, May 13, 2021

According to the police, as a result of the hit and run, Holub suffered broken ribs. It said the SUV is either a Ford Edge or a Ford Escape and will likely not have a passenger-side mirror

EPD said if anyone has any information regarding the case, they should immediately call 620 343-4225 to report it.

