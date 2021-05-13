Topeka Mayor jumping back into non-profit work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla is returning to the non-profit world.

According to the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, De La Isla will lead the organization’s presence in the Midwest as a Managing Director.

De La Isla told 13 NEWS in March that she would not seek a second term as Mayor.

She was elected in 2017. Prior to that, De La Isla was elected in 2013 to the Topeka City Council. In 2020, De La Isla easily won the Democratic nomination for an eastern Kansas congressional seat but would go on to fall to Republican Jake LaTurner.

De La Isla returns to the non-profit world after previously serving various roles for MANA de Topeka and Topeka Habitat for Humanity.

According to De La Isla’s bio posted on the DRK Website, she will lead the foundation’s Midwest presence “building partnerships, sourcing new investments, and working with the leadership of those organizations as an operating partner and board member as they grow to build capacity and achieve their maximum impact. As a member of the Foundation’s senior leadership team, she also helps execute the Foundation’s strategy and goals and contributes to its thought leadership and external outreach.”

The Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation has offices in Menlo Park (CA), Massachusetts, San Francisco, and the Netherlands.

