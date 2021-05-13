Topeka High AD named head boys basketball coach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High athletic director Ty Baumgardner will serve as the Trojans’ next head boys basketball coach.

Baumgardner takes over for Eric King, who stepped down after two seasons.

“Coaching is all I’ve ever one until this year,” Baumgardner said. “I missed it quite a bit.”

The Emporia High and Emporia State graduate joined the Trojans as AD at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

In the 19 years prior, he amassed a 370-154 record as the head basketball coach for a slate of schools in North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.

“I’m an old school guy. I’m big on discipline, I’m big on structure. I’m big on teaching kids accountability, being responsible, being on time, all those kinds of things that quite honestly, you need for the rest our your life,” Baumgardner. “Basketball - and not just basketball, but athletics in general - is a great tool to teach life skills, so that will be the main focus.”

The Trojans finished 3-17 last season and enter 2021 without two of their leading scorers, who have since graduated.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but we’re looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Baumgardner will continue as Topeka High’s AD for the upcoming school year.

