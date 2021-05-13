Advertisement

Topeka CM: Surplus funds may go toward roads

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has surplus funds to use on city improvement projects.

As we mentioned earlier this week, fire department maintenance is one avenue the city is looking at spending those funds on. Road work is another.

In a discussion on 13 NEWS This Morning, City Manager Brent Trout explained that improving our roads is and has been a priority.

“There’s a lot of additional street work that the governing body is looking at doing,” Trout said. “And that’s an important priority. It has been for a long time, and we’re going to put a strong effort towards that over the next three to five years.”

He specifically pointed to Urish Road between 21st and 29th as a major area of concern, which he says won’t make it to the next scheduled project.

“That street is in very poor condition and it’s something that we’ve identified in the end for a major room, or we’ll make it three lanes, but it’s really not going to make it until the date that we were expecting to be able to do that work,” Trout said. “So we’re going to be looking at doing a mill and overlay this year, and we’ve identified that there are other streets where a mill and overlay would be appropriate. And so the governing bodies added $500,000 to each year’s budget in order to be able to do some of that work so that we, before we get some major reconstruction, we do some, uh, some minor reconstruction in order to make it better for the traveling public.”

