Thursday night forecast: Take advantage of the dry conditions this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the next 8 days most spots will end up with 1.5″-3″ of rain but there will be several spots that could get as high as 6″. Because the bulk of the rain will come in rounds of rain the flood threat may be gradual however with a chance Saturday night may bring a round of heavy rain all at once, there may be a flash flood risk this weekend. Flooding and lightning will be the primary threats with this unsettled weather pattern with a lower risk for hail/wind.

Because of the rain almost everyday, the temperatures are tricky to forecast especially for the highs. There could be days where temperatures are stuck in the 60s if it rains for most if not all day but if there’s an extended period of dry conditions, highs could even be in the mid-upper 70s on some days. Because of this will keep the official 8 day in the low 70s as a compromise between the two possible scenarios.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Scattered rain showers likely with isolated t-storms possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s-low 50s.

Tomorrow: Best chance for rain will be in the morning. IF there’s going to be any showers/storms the rest of the day or evening it’ll be isolated so most spots will be dry after 12pm. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Rain moves back in mainly after midnight Friday night and will be on and off through the weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Saturday night.

More rain falls next week however latest computer models indicate Tuesday may be the driest day and potentially Thursday. Again this goes back to having to take this forecast and weather pattern on a day by day basis for specific details.

Taking Action:

If you have outdoor plans at all after today check back daily for specific details on timing of when the best chance for rain will occur. At least in the short term, highest chance of rain tomorrow will be in the morning then this weekend will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. This means that at other times there could be several spots that are dry and if you have plans Saturday or Sunday afternoon there’s a *chance* of an extended period of dry conditions with showers/storms more isolated across northeast Kansas.

