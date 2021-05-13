Teacher contract negotiations continue in USD 475

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Teacher contract negotiators in Geary USD 475 discussed a number of items during a session on Wednesday. They included additional work within the duty day in the form of substituting, language in the contract for short notice change of assignment for teachers, meetings outside of the duty day, the pandemic clause and supplemental salary changes.

Wednesday’s negotiations can be viewed on Geary County Schools USD 475′s YouTube page.

The next negotiations session is set for June 15.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.