Advertisement

Teacher contract negotiations continue in USD 475

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Teacher contract negotiators in Geary USD 475 discussed a number of items during a session on Wednesday.  They included additional work within the duty day in the form of substituting, language in the contract for short notice change of assignment for teachers, meetings outside of the duty day, the pandemic clause and supplemental salary changes.

Wednesday’s negotiations can be viewed on Geary County Schools USD 475′s YouTube page.

The next negotiations session is set for June 15.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
A Clay Center man was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a car-semi crash in Dickinson County,...
Clay Center man killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Dickinson County

Latest News

Hiland Dairy sued for discrimination against man who is visually impaired
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
Man killed in Jackson Co. home explosion remembered by former colleagues
Several headstones vandalized at McPherson cemetery
The City is urging residents to follow the Kansas River Weir map to safely enjoy the river in...
City of Topeka urges residents to follow safety guidelines, river weir map