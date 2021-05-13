Final Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Scorecard falls to 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last Shawnee County COVID-19 Community Indicator has declined from a score of 5 to a score of 3 for the week of May 2 through May 8.

According to the Shawnee Co. Health Department’s COVID-19 Community Indicator Report, the county has decreased its risk of transmission of the virus from a 5 to a 3 for the week of May 2 to May 8. It said the number of positive cases fell from 94 to 49, which is in the low zone.

The report also shows that the county’s percentage of positive cases decreased to 1.4%, also in the low zone. The trend in incidence has also declined by 47.9%, putting it in the low zone.

However, the scorecard shows that the percentage of cases contacted within 24 hours of reporting is 95% and the percentage of close contacts notified within three days of reporting is 100%.

According to the scorecard, the hospital stress is at 2.3, which is higher than the previous week’s 1.8 and in the high zone.

SCHD said this will be the last COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.

