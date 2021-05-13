Sen. Marshall urges Senate Leadership to oppose elimination of tax provision to help farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Marshall is urging leadership to oppose any transformation or elimination of a key tax provision that helps farms and ranches.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) say he led a group of his colleagues to send a letter to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to urge them to oppose the transformation or elimination of step-up in basis in any tax reform or infrastructure proposal, especially regarding agriculture. He said the provision is a key tool for the success of multigenerational family farms and ranches.

“Step-up in basis is a key provision used by farm and ranch operations across the country to maintain multigenerational operations and ensure the economic growth and viability of these businesses into the future,” said the letter. “Removal of this provision would devastate hardworking farm and ranch families and disincentivize the agriculture industry from passing down from generation to generation. While some argue that removal of this provision would only impact the wealthiest of family dynasties, it instead disproportionately impacts hardworking, middle-class families, workers, and the broader economy as a whole. We strongly oppose any attempt to eliminate this provision.”

