Advertisement

Second KU transfer finds new home in the Big 12

Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
Kansas guard Bryce Thompson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Kansas transfer has found a new home in the Big 12.

Bryce Thompson has committed to Oklahoma State, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan.

He’s the second Jayhawk to pick a different Big 12 school since the end of the 2020-2021 season.

KU guard Tristan Enaruna announced last month he will join T. J. Otzelberger’s team at Iowa State.

Under the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, Thompson and Enaruna will be immediately eligible to play next season.

Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin and Latrell Jossell have also all transferred out of the program since March.

The Jayhawks will welcome incoming transfers Joseph Yesufu (Drake) and Cam Martin (Missouri Southern) for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Coroner finds drowning probable cause of death for Emporia crash victims

Latest News

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Royals swept by Tigers, losing streak grows to 11
Missouri's Nick Bolton is seen as he participates in the school's pro day football workout for...
Chiefs officially sign all six NFL Draft picks
Thirty-one-year-old Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Evan Marshall has completed his degree...
White Sox relief pitcher earns degree from Kansas State University
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Topeka High AD named head boys basketball coach