Second KU transfer finds new home in the Big 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Kansas transfer has found a new home in the Big 12.

Bryce Thompson has committed to Oklahoma State, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan.

He’s the second Jayhawk to pick a different Big 12 school since the end of the 2020-2021 season.

KU guard Tristan Enaruna announced last month he will join T. J. Otzelberger’s team at Iowa State.

Under the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, Thompson and Enaruna will be immediately eligible to play next season.

Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin and Latrell Jossell have also all transferred out of the program since March.

The Jayhawks will welcome incoming transfers Joseph Yesufu (Drake) and Cam Martin (Missouri Southern) for the upcoming season.

