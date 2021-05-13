Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley’s Hayley Harman

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Hayley Harman.

Harman has competed in cross country, basketball and softball for four years, and track for one.

She was part of Royal Valley’s 2019 3A State Championship basketball team and has won several tournaments with her traveling softball teams.

Harman maintains a 4.0 GPA while staying involved in a slate of activities: National Honor Society, FFA, KAY club, band, freshman mentor, Scholars Bowl, Royal Valley Native American Singers & Dancers, and yearbook. She was also named a Kansas Governors Honor Scholar.

Up next, she will attend KU to study biology with a pre-med emphasis.

