Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Royal Valley’s Hayley Harman

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Royal Valley’s Hayley Harman.

Harman has competed in cross country, basketball and softball for four years, and track for one.

She was part of Royal Valley’s 2019 3A State Championship basketball team and has won several tournaments with her traveling softball teams.

Harman maintains a 4.0 GPA while staying involved in a slate of activities: National Honor Society, FFA, KAY club, band, freshman mentor, Scholars Bowl, Royal Valley Native American Singers & Dancers, and yearbook. She was also named a Kansas Governors Honor Scholar.

Up next, she will attend KU to study biology with a pre-med emphasis.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves

Latest News

Shot Clock
KSHSAA considering 35-second shot clock for 2022-2023
Topeka High wins first softball Centennial League title in school history
Topeka High wins first softball Centennial League title in school history
Topeka High senior catcher Zoe Caryl hugs her teammate after the Trojans won their first...
Topeka High softball wins first-ever Centennial League title
Ian and Miles Cusick are twins that play doubles tennis together for Topeka West.
Ian and Miles Cusick: Topeka’s Tennis Twins