Saint Xavier School will host Spring Fine Arts Showcase

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - On Tuesday, May 18th, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will host its Spring Fine Arts Showcase. The evening will begin with a lasagna dinner from 5:00-6:30 pm in the school cafeteria. The meal will include lasagna, breadstick, side salad, and a drink for the price of $8 per adult and $6 per child. Carry out boxes will be available.

The fine arts showcase will follow at 7:00 pm in the school gymnasium and will feature entertainment provided by St. Xavier’s student artists, instrumentalists, singers, and forensic performers. All in the community are invited to attend this event.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.