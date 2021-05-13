Advertisement

Saint Xavier School will host Spring Fine Arts Showcase

(Storyblocks)
By JC Post
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - On Tuesday, May 18th, St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will host its Spring Fine Arts Showcase. The evening will begin with a lasagna dinner from 5:00-6:30 pm in the school cafeteria. The meal will include lasagna, breadstick, side salad, and a drink for the price of $8 per adult and $6 per child. Carry out boxes will be available.

The fine arts showcase will follow at 7:00 pm in the school gymnasium and will feature entertainment provided by St. Xavier’s student artists, instrumentalists, singers, and forensic performers. All in the community are invited to attend this event.

