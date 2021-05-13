Rep. Steven Johnson announces campaign for Kansas State Treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A six-term state representative is throwing his hat into the Kansas State Treasurer’s Race.

Rep. Steven Johnson (R-Assaria) announced his campaign Wednesday.

Johnson says he is known for preventing the state’s retirement system, KPERS, from going bankrupt.

“I ran for the legislature to save Kansas from bankruptcy and got it done, saving taxpayers billions,” Johnson said. “I will continue to fight for taxpayers as your next state treasurer.”

Johnson has served as chairman for the Kansas House pensions committee, and worked for Ameriprise after graduating with an Agricultural Economics degree.

“My background is a good fit for the state treasurer’s office,” Johnson said. “I have the experience in financial services and have worked on several of the programs the office administers.”

Current State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says Johnson has voted to give taxpayers’ money to special interest groups, and that he looks to use the office as a stepping stone to something else.

“I want to welcome Steven Johnson to the race for State Treasurer,” Rogers said. “Kansans will now have a choice when they vote - a candidate who votes to help special interest groups, lining their pockets with your dollars and ignoring the needs of Kansas families… or, me, a candidate who believes in being responsible with public dollars and making sure Kansans are being taken care of. I am committed to standing up for equitable Kansas retirements, helping Kansans save for school, and making sure that every penny that comes in and out of our state is kept track of, not left to chance by those who look to use this office as a stepping stone to higher office.”

Rogers was appointed to the office by Governor Kelly after previous Treasurer Jake LaTurner was elected to the US House of Representatives.

