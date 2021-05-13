Advertisement

Perry-Lecompton hosts “Big Seven” art show

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students from local high schools had a chance to display their work during the Big Seven art show at Perry-Lecompton on Thursday afternoon.

The show featured 60 pieces from each school in a variety of mediums, from watercolors to sculptures. Professional artists were there to judge the students’ work and give out more than 100 awards.

Art teacher Deborah Ashlock says art has helped many people deal with anxiety during the pandemic. “Art is necessary for life,” Ashlock said. “It’s a release from what your inner feelings are, it gives you something constructive to do.”

Despite the name, the Big Seven art show featured work from eight schools: Perry-Lecompton, Hiawatha, Nemaha Central, Jefferson West, Sabetha, Holton, Riverside and Royal Valley.

