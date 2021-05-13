Advertisement

One injured late Wednesday when car hits tree in Lyon County

One person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday about two miles east of Emporia, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday about two miles east of Emporia, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 11:37 p.m. Wednesday at Road R1 and Road 170. The location was just south of Interstate 35.

According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary M. Shafer, a 1999 Buick Century was traveling east on Road 170 when for an unknown reason the car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Courtney Ruhl, 27, of Emporia, was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

No other occupants were reported to have been in the car.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

