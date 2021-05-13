Neodesha to see over 100 new jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 100 new jobs are coming from overseas to Neodesha.

Governor Laura Kelly says 132 new jobs will be created in Neodesha in the next five years as London-based Sicut Enterprises has chosen it as the site of its new North American manufacturing hub.

“Sicut’s new manufacturing hub will create over 130 good-paying manufacturing jobs and generate significant investment for Neodesha and the entire Southeast region,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Our ability to recruit companies like Sicut to put down roots, proves that with our central location and world-class workforce, Kansas can compete for jobs and businesses around the globe.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Sicut Enterprise Limited is the European market leader for the manufacture and supply of recycled plastic composite railroad ties. After successfully completing a range of tests with U.S. Class 1 Railroads, she said the company will now expand to North America for the first time.

Gov. Kelly said the company evaluated sites in various states before choosing Kansas and purchasing a building in Neodesha.

“This is a victory for both Sicut Enterprises and Neodesha, and it demonstrates the major economic potential in rural Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Governor Kelly said we would bring major new investments to this region and to our state – so we did. The Governor’s decision to rebuild the International Division at Commerce reflects her aggressive approach to economic development, and it has resulted in wins like this.”

“Sicut is delighted to be locating its North American operations in the great state of Kansas,” Sicut Enterprises CEO William Mainwaring said. “We have found working with the state and local Neodesha officials during our due diligence process to be an extremely positive experience, with particular thanks to Ed Truelove and Jeri Hammerschmidt, who worked tirelessly to respond to all of our questions. We now look forward to establishing our manufacturing operation in Neodesha over the coming months, and to the supply of our great products right across North America.”

