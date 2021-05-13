Mercury Broadband, Fairview Mills announce expansions in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two companies plan expansions expected to create a combined 200 jobs in the Topeka area.

Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved incentives Wednesday night for J-Six Enterprises, Parent Company of Fairview Mills, and Mercury Broadband Services.

The Mercury Broadband expansion previously was known as Project Gateway. The company is renovating a building at 3400 SW Van Buren to become its new call center. They expect to create 168 new full-time jobs over the next five years, paying an average $43,000 a year plus benefits.

“The field of technology is always growing, especially within the arena of internet service. With this incentive we hope to dramatically increase our staff and provide specialized training so that they may better serve our customers and grow in their profession,” Matthew Sams, Mercury Broadband Services chief of staff, said.

Mercury Broadband expects to finish renovations on the new location this fall.

“The broadband gap is an ongoing issue many in our city and region are faced with,” Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla said. “This project will help meet the needs of our community while also growing our workforce and overall economy.”

JEDO approved up to $847,000 in employment and training incentives. GO Topeka says they expect the project will have an economic impact of $520 million over the next 10 years.

JEDO also approved up to $284,000 in incentives for J-Six Enterprises. The company issued a news release in April saying it was creating additional production space to make Honest Kitchen pet food in Topeka.

“This project will allow us to expand our opportunities as a company to human-grade pet food operation in Topeka, Kansas,” Jason Hammes, special projects manager, J-Six Enterprises, Parent Company of Fairview Mills said “We’re excited about the capabilities that Topeka brings already to our team and how this will continue in the future.”

Previously going under the name Project Central, the company plans to invest $9.5 million and bring at least 50 jobs to Shawnee Co. An exact location for the facility has not been revealed.

“This is another great example of how Topeka & Shawnee County its growing the animal health ecosystem, locally and regionally,” Katrin Bridges, GO Topeka’s senior vice-president of innovation, said. “I’m thrilled to learn more about the new facility and job prospects this project will offer this community and the overall industry.”

In other action Wednesday night, JEDO approved up to $5.87 million toward creating an innovation campus in downtown Topeka. Read about that here.

