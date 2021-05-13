Advertisement

Man killed in Jackson Co. home explosion remembered by former colleagues

Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)(GoFundMe)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. Commissioner took time to remember Billy Griffiths, the man killed in a home explosion north of Holton Monday night.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn said Griffiths, more commonly known as “Lu” worked with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation for over 35 years.

He described Griffiths to 13 NEWS as a “family man” and “a tremendous asset” to Parks and Rec.

“He was a good worker and he had ideas, he could fix anything,” Riphahn recalled.

“He was one of those guys who could go out and fix things before most people knew there was a problem and when people were trying to figure out how something could be fixed, he’d already done it, he was one of those kinds of guys.”

Riphahn said Griffiths had a passion for softball and hopes to one day name a field after him.

Riphahn said Griffiths would be “dearly missed”.

Griffiths wife, Teri, remains in the hospital following her injuries from the explosion.

A GoFundMe to help the Griffiths can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Pruyser (left) and Alexis Smith (right) were arrested during a joint county investigation...
Two in custody after joint county burglary, theft investigation
Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Crews were responding to a report of a car that went into a creek early Thursday just east of...
Pickup truck leaves US-40 highway and comes to rest in creek east of Topeka
Gov. Kelly sets reopening guidance for state agencies
A Clay Center man was killed late Tuesday afternoon in a car-semi crash in Dickinson County,...
Clay Center man killed Tuesday in two-vehicle crash in Dickinson County

Latest News

Hiland Dairy sued for discrimination against man who is visually impaired
Teacher contract negotiations continue in USD 475
Several headstones vandalized at McPherson cemetery
Funeral arrangements underway for three teens killed in Lyon Co. crash