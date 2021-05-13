Man killed in Jackson Co. home explosion remembered by former colleagues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. Commissioner took time to remember Billy Griffiths, the man killed in a home explosion north of Holton Monday night.

Commissioner Bill Riphahn said Griffiths, more commonly known as “Lu” worked with Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation for over 35 years.

He described Griffiths to 13 NEWS as a “family man” and “a tremendous asset” to Parks and Rec.

“He was a good worker and he had ideas, he could fix anything,” Riphahn recalled.

“He was one of those guys who could go out and fix things before most people knew there was a problem and when people were trying to figure out how something could be fixed, he’d already done it, he was one of those kinds of guys.”

Riphahn said Griffiths had a passion for softball and hopes to one day name a field after him.

Riphahn said Griffiths would be “dearly missed”.

Griffiths wife, Teri, remains in the hospital following her injuries from the explosion.

A GoFundMe to help the Griffiths can be found here.

