LDCPH opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to children 12 and older

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for 12- to 15-year-old residents.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says anyone 12- to 15-years-old can now sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting Thursday, May 13, at the LMH vaccination site. It said the move was made after federal public health officials authorized expanding the use of the Pfizer vaccine to that age group on Wednesday afternoon. Previously, Pfizer was only available for residents 16 and older.

“It is exciting that the FDA’s analysis of trial data for those 12-15 showed the vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19,” said Charlie Bryan, chair of the Vaccination Planning Unit under Douglas County’s Unified Command pandemic response. “As each of the remaining phases opens up, it will continue to add to the amount of people in our community who are fully vaccinated. This is a very positive development for our community, particularly in lessening the transmission routes for the virus and protecting more and more people from the risk of serious illness or death.”

According to LDCPH, beginning Thursday, it will expand the hours for the LMH Health Drive-Thru Vaccination Center to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. It said parents and guardians should schedule an appointment for their child as to not overwhelm current resources.

In addition, LDCPH said parents and guardians can check with providers or area pharmacies that may offer the Pfizer vaccine to see about scheduling their 12- to 15-year-olds. It said this includes Sigler Pharmacy, Orchards Drug Pharmacy, Jayhawk Pharmacy West, Lawrence Family Practice Centre and LMH providers. A list of area vaccine providers can be found HERE.

To find the consent form for parents and guardians to vaccinate their 12- to 15-year-olds can be found HERE.

To get a code to register for a vaccine appointment, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.