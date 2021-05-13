Kansas students named as 2021 Presidential Scholars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three students from Overland Park will be honored with the 2021 Presidential Scholars award.

U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona says the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars has been announced, which recognizes the accomplishment in academics, arts and career and technical fields for 161 high school seniors, including three from Kansas.

According to Dr. Cardona, the Kansas scholars include the following:

KS – Overland Park – Khushi Kohli, Olathe North High School, Olathe, Kansas.

KS – Overland Park – Charles B. Horner, Shawnee Mission South High School, Overland Park, Kansas.

KS – Stilwell – Aishani Saxena, Blue Valley West High School, Overland Park, Kansas.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “I am delighted to join President Biden in saluting these outstanding young people for their achievements, service, character and continued pursuit of excellence. Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses students each year based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as community service, leadership and shown commitment to high ideals.

The DOE said of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school in 2021, over 6,000 qualified for the awards decided by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers or other partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s nationwide YoungArts program.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the DOE said the 2021 Presidential Scholars are made up of one young man and one young woman from each state, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholar in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the DOE said the Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,600 of the nation’s top students. It said the program was expanded in 1979 to recognize those that show exceptional talent in visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, it said the program was again extended to include those that show ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

According to the DOE, the Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized over the summer.

A complete list of 2021 Presidential Scholars can be found HERE.

