Kansas adopts new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In step with recent updates to CDC guidance, Kansas has dropped mask-wearing, and physical distancing requirements statewide.

Governor Laura Kelly issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Effective immediately, Kansas will adopt the CDC’s latest guidance that fully-vaccinated Kansans are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors or physically distance, except in circumstances such as those required by businesses, public transportation, or health care facilities. Should fully-vaccinated Kansans feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they are welcome to continue doing so.”

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year. I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated - the sooner we get back to normal.”

In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations. Read more on that here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.