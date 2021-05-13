Kansas Congressmen urge Governor to end state’s federal pandemic unemployment participation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressmen Jake LaTurner, Tracey Mann and Ron Estes are urging Gov. Kelly to end Kansas’ participation in the federal pandemic unemployment program.

Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kan.) says after Missouri and other states’ move to cut federal pandemic unemployment benefits, he and Reps. Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner have urged Governor Laura Kelly to encourage Kansans to return to work by cutting the state’s federal pandemic unemployment as well.

“Expanded unemployment was intended to assist hurting families during the worst part of the pandemic when many Kansans were unemployed at no fault of their own,” said Rep. Estes. “It has been more than a year since the pandemic’s beginning, and we are beginning to see a return to normalcy thanks to the rapid development of safe and effective vaccines. Yet small businesses are still struggling to keep their doors open because the government is paying people to stay home instead of work. Our neighboring state of Missouri has opted out of enhanced unemployment benefits – a move that will help encourage work and a return to normalcy, and something that Kansas should replicate.”

“I have continually advocated for reopening our economy and getting people back to work,” said Rep. Mann. “Expanded unemployment at a time when small businesses and other employers are searching for workers is federal government interference to normal order. It’s time to take off the masks, reopen our businesses and schools, and get back on track.”

“Last week’s disappointing jobs report highlights the massive problems with trillions of dollars in wasteful spending and paying people not to work,” said Rep. LaTurner. “While I am very sympathetic to those who have lost their jobs because of the once-in-a-generation pandemic, we are beginning to emerge from this dark chapter. That means it is critical that we encourage Kansans to get back to work. Policies championed by Democrats that embrace permanent welfare will dramatically thin our workforce, cripple small businesses, and rob capable individuals of the dignity that comes with hard work. We cannot sustain this. It is time to fully reopen Kansas and the rest of America.”

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.