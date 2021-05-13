K-State students can get vaccinated at Riley Co. youth vaccination event

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Kansas State University will be able o get a vaccine at the upcoming Riley Co. youth vaccination event.

Kansas State University says students have the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the upcoming Riley County youth vaccination event on May 20.

The Riley County Health Department said in light of the FDA approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 - 15, it will hold a youth vaccination clinic on May 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pottorf Hall in Manhattan.

According to RCHD, there will be free food and activities for those that receive the vaccine. Those interested should make an appointment. A parent or legal guardian is required to accompany anyone between 12 and 17-years-old.

