Junction City Municipal Swimming Pool to open June 5th

Junction City Municipal Pool
Junction City Municipal Pool(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Upgrades are being made to the local swimming pool and the search is on for qualified lifeguards for this upcoming summer. According to Pool Manager Josh Gray, the pool is scheduled to open on June 5. He said this week five more lifeguards are needed. “So if anyone 15 or above would like to apply we’re certainly looking to fill that position.”

Gray noted that some surface issues will need to be repaired at the pool. “Like repaint the bottom and some concrete chips. And then we’re going to repaint the fountain at the little baby pool. And we’re currently working on adding the spray park to the outside of the pool.”

The admission price to swim will be $3, which will be good for the entire 1-7 p.m. time that the pool is open to the public.

