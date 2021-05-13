Advertisement

JEDO approves funding for downtown innovation campus

By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new innovation campus is being created in Downtown Topeka, with a boost from economic development sales tax dollars.

The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board voted Wednesday night to approve up to $5.87 million toward developing the district. The money would be allocated over the next nine years.

JEDO says the GO Topeka is partnering with developers BioRealty, Inc. on the $13 million project. An exact location is yet to be determined.

“This is an exciting new step in securing Topeka’s status as a hub of innovation in the Midwest,” Katrin Bridges, GO Topeka’s senior vice president of innovation, said. “This campus will serve as an anchor of a new and vibrant innovation district in downtown Topeka. I am confident it will ignite catalytic growth in our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

According to a news release, the innovation campus will cover 60,000 to 70,000 square feet. It will include “wet labs, co-working and meeting spaces; and office space for launching business research and innovation; as well as rooftop space for events.” GO Topeka said it’s expected to create 20 to 40 full-time jobs, with an annual economic impact of $8.3 million.

“This will be an excellent addition to our community,” Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., said. “The innovation campus will serve as an important asset as DTI works to attract new businesses, development, and retail to our downtown core. BioRealty and GO Topeka’s vision for this project is a tremendous vote of confidence in the future of our downtown.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion north of Holton killed a man and seriously injured a woman.
Man killed in Monday night home explosion identified
Crews responded to a house explosion at Q4 and 270th Rd. north of Holton.
Authorities investigate cause of Jackson Co. house explosion that killed one man
13 SKY EYE caught drone footage of the home explosion site after a fire rekindled there...
Neighbor: “I thought we were having an earthquake” during Jackson Co. home blast
Crews pull a submerged car out of the Cottonwood River after three teens died Saturday night.
Family friend creates GoFundMe for victim of Saturday night crash that killed three Emporia teenagers
Lake Perry Marina posted surveillance video showing people who may have been involved in thefts...
Lake Perry Marina hopes video helps nab possible thieves

Latest News

Billy “Lu” Griffiths (GoFundMe)
GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion
Mercury Broadband
Mercury Broadband, Fairview Mills announce expansions in Topeka
Rep. Steven Johnson (R-Assaria)
Rep. Steven Johnson announces campaign for Kansas State Treasurer
Members and supporters of Frito-Lay's Bakers Union picketed outside the plant on Wednesday,...
Forklift incident heightens concerns raised in Frito-Lay pickets