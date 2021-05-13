JEDO approves funding for downtown innovation campus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new innovation campus is being created in Downtown Topeka, with a boost from economic development sales tax dollars.

The Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board voted Wednesday night to approve up to $5.87 million toward developing the district. The money would be allocated over the next nine years.

JEDO says the GO Topeka is partnering with developers BioRealty, Inc. on the $13 million project. An exact location is yet to be determined.

“This is an exciting new step in securing Topeka’s status as a hub of innovation in the Midwest,” Katrin Bridges, GO Topeka’s senior vice president of innovation, said. “This campus will serve as an anchor of a new and vibrant innovation district in downtown Topeka. I am confident it will ignite catalytic growth in our entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

According to a news release, the innovation campus will cover 60,000 to 70,000 square feet. It will include “wet labs, co-working and meeting spaces; and office space for launching business research and innovation; as well as rooftop space for events.” GO Topeka said it’s expected to create 20 to 40 full-time jobs, with an annual economic impact of $8.3 million.

“This will be an excellent addition to our community,” Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka, Inc., said. “The innovation campus will serve as an important asset as DTI works to attract new businesses, development, and retail to our downtown core. BioRealty and GO Topeka’s vision for this project is a tremendous vote of confidence in the future of our downtown.”

