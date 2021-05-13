Advertisement

Immunization clinic at Emporia High School deemed a success

With 100 students receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, an immunization clinic this past week at...
With 100 students receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, an immunization clinic this past week at Emporia High School has been deemed a success, according to KVOE Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With 100 students receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, an immunization clinic this past week at Emporia High School has been deemed a success.

According to KVOE Radio, the Emporia Unified School District 253 Board of Education heard a report about the clinic at its Wednesday night meeting.

Kelly Bolin, assistant superintendent of human resources for USD 253, said in addition to the 100 students who received coronavirus vaccines at the mass clinic, around 34 to 36 family members also received shots.

KVOE says that with the success of the clinic, and the federal government’s decision this week to approve vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15, the district will hold another clinic later this month at Emporia Middle School.

