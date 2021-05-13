GoFundMe set up for Griffiths family after fatal house explosion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been started for the family of the couple caught in a house explosion Monday night.

61-year-old Billy “Lu” Griffiths was killed in the explosion near Holton. His wife, Teri, was airlifted to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries.

Friends of the family have set up the fundraising page to assist with medical costs, support the family as they wait for updates, and replace any necessities that were lost.

You can click here if you want to help the Griffiths family.

