Funeral arrangements underway for three teens killed in Lyon Co. crash

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral arrangements are underway for the three teens killed in a Saturday night crash in Lyon County.

According to KVOE Radio, cremation is planned for 17-year-old Chase Luby and her brother, 13-year-old Paxton Luby. Private services will be held at a later date. Roberts-Blue-Barnett is in charge of those arrangements.

Services for 17-year-old Shelby Phoenix will be announced at a later date. Charter Funerals is handling those arrangements.

Meanwhile, businesses in Emporia are reaching out to help the families of the teens: KVOE says Kari’s Diamonds and Bridal is giving all proceeds of its watch battery sales to the families of the crash victims. Brian Filinger of Farm Bureau Financial Services will match the amount. A fund is active at Emporia State Federal Credit Union for the Luby family, and a GoFundMe page is collecting donations to help pay for Phoenix’s funeral expenses.

The teens were killed when their car crashed into the Cottonwood River, about 5 miles south of Emporia. One passenger, 15-year-old Ashley Edwards, survived. The Lyon County Coroner’s Office has listed drowning as the likely cause of death.

