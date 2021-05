TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and friends of Joheem Meredith gathered on the one-year anniversary of his death for a balloon release.

Meredith, a Topeka West student, was shot in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments weeks before graduating.

Two men, Tyron Michael and Daravian Ryce, were charged in his death.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.