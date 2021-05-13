Forklift incident heightens concerns raised in Frito-Lay pickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Union workers at Frito-Lay claim a meeting with a federal mediator was not enough to settle their differences with the company.

Some union members said an apparent accident at the plant is pushing them to fight harder.

Members of Local 218 Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) union and their supporters held their third picket in three months.

The picket comes after reports that a temporary worker at Frito-Lay injured her leg while operating a forklift Friday.

“From what I hear, she was like veering off to the right she went to correct it and it jarred her and threw her off in front of the lift,” described union president Brent Hall. “Then, the lift rolled up onto her leg and then stopped right there, it’s a 10 thousand pound forklift it takes a little bit to stop, so I can see it happening.”

Hall was not a direct witness of the incident.

Workers told 13 NEWS the name of the Temporary Agency is called Capstone Logistics.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the plant but the city refused to confirm any details saying only ‘it was a medical call’.

Hall said Wednesday’s picket was planned before the incident but it highlights some of the issues he has with the company.

“I was uneasy when they were actually talking about bringing [the Temporary Company] in then thought, ‘okay it might help with some of the overtime issues’,” he recalled.

“It just hit me that this is something we let [Frito-Lay] do we let them bring in a temporary company because they were skilled drivers, let them drive the forklifts and then, hear somebody don’t know what they’re doing and it’s just one big mess.”

He added, ”It just hurts that you’re somewhat responsible for it because we let them come in.”

The situation raised concerns with state union leaders.

“It all comes down to safety in the workplace,” said John Nave, the Executive Vice-President of the Kansas State AFL-CIO.

“It all comes down to making sure the company makes sure its people are safe in the work environment, training and all of the aspects of the manufacturing sector, take care of your people.”

Nave said the AFL-CIO stood alongside union workers at Frito-Lay with pride.

“They’re fighting for their quality of life,” Nave said.

“When you have a company that’s won’t sit down in good faith and negotiate and come to an agreement that satisfies both sides of the table, it’s called give and take and for many years Frito-Lay has been taking and taking and taking and enough’s enough.”

Hall said the company needs to act in good faith

“It’s just like smearing the peanut butter, it’s the same offer they’re just making it over a longer period of time and it just doesn’t help people keep up with the cost of living,” he said.

“We want corporate to see that with what we have people aren’t happy.”

13 NEWS reached out to Frito-Lay, Capstone Logistics and OSHA about the forklift incident but have not heard back.

Hall said the union plans to vote on Frito-Lay’s latest offer Saturday and currently plans to reject it.

