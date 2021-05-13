Advertisement

Dillons celebrates 100th anniversary

(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons Stores marked a century of business on Thursday.

The first Dillons store opened on May 13, 1921, as J.S. Dillon and Sons. By the end of the 1920s, the company had grown to 15 stores across Kansas.

“The 100th anniversary of Dillons is a monumental milestone, said Steve Dreher, president of Dillon Food Stores. “In reflecting back, I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard our customers refer to one of our locations as ‘my Dillons’ and it always brings an overwhelming sense of pride. At Dillons, we’ve been a guest at our customers’ tables all these years and has been a privilege to be a part of cherished celebrations, holiday gatherings, and everyday family meals with more time at home. We share our appreciation for our customers’ loyalty in allowing Dillons to be a part of our communities with a rich history in Kansas.”

Dillons merged with The Kroger Company in 1983 and currently employs over 12,000 people at its 80 stores, two distribution centers, and one corporate office.

In honor of its 100th anniversary, Dillons is donating $100,000 to Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation to support hunger relief efforts in Kansas. “These dedicated funds from our Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation offers a helping hand as we continue to give back to our Kansas communities that have given so much to us,” said Dreher.

